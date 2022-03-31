The One ETF to Watch for Signs That the Fed Will Change Its Mind on Multiple Hikes

MarketsThe One ETF to Watch for Signs That the Fed Will Change Its Mind on Multiple Hikes‘Credit risk will veto the Fed,’ Larry McDonald saysETF tracking CMBS mired in second-worst drawdown everByMichael P. Regan+FollowMarch 31, 2022, 7:04 PM UTCIf you’re wondering what the Federal Reserve will actually end up doing with interest rates this year, Larry McDonald advises ignoring what economists say. Instead, it’s best to focus on credit risk, according to the founder of the Bear Traps Report and former head of macro strategy at Societe Generale.