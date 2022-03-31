 Skip to content
Markets

The One ETF to Watch for Signs That the Fed Will Change Its Mind on Multiple Hikes

  • ‘Credit risk will veto the Fed,’ Larry McDonald says
  • ETF tracking CMBS mired in second-worst drawdown ever

If you’re wondering what the Federal Reserve will actually end up doing with interest rates this year, Larry McDonald advises ignoring what economists say. 

Instead, it’s best to focus on credit risk, according to the founder of the Bear Traps Report and former head of macro strategy at Societe Generale.