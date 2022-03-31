San Francisco Jobs Recovery Continues to Lag That of State, U.S.

San Francisco’s recovery of jobs that were lost during the height of the pandemic continues to lag that of the state and the nation, underscoring the hit remote work had on the tech hub.

San Francisco -- among the first U.S. areas to impose Covid lockdowns two years ago -- has regained 75.8% of jobs since April 2020, compared to 87.2% for California and 90.7% for the U.S., according to an analysis of February data released Thursday by Stephen Levy, director and senior economist of the Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy in Palo Alto.