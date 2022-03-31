Tear Gas Fired at Protesters Near Sri Lanka President’s Home

Hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, yelling slogans against surging inflation and hourslong power cuts that have been imposed upon citizens due to an escalating foreign-exchange crisis.

“Go home Gota,” local TV channels showed protesters screaming. Tear gas and water cannons were fired after crowds broke protective barricades, while people pelted stones at the police, the Daily Mirror reported on its website.