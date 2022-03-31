Biden Trade Agenda Criticized by Senators for Lack of Ambition

U.S. senators from both parties criticized President Joe Biden’s trade agenda on Thursday, faulting a shortage of ambition for negotiating new agreements and countering China in Asia.

In a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai faced Democratic and Republican senators concerned that the administration’s proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, is insufficient for boosting exports and countering China. Some also faulted the lack of plans for pursuing new free-trade deals.