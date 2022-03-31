 Skip to content
Politics

Biden Trade Agenda Criticized by Senators for Lack of Ambition

  • Democrat Menendez says Indo-Pacific plan must be more robust
  • Republicans urge Tai to negotiate free trade, open markets
Katherine Tai during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on March 30.
Katherine Tai during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on March 30.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg
U.S. senators from both parties criticized President Joe Biden’s trade agenda on Thursday, faulting a shortage of ambition for negotiating new agreements and countering China in Asia.

In a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai faced Democratic and Republican senators concerned that the administration’s proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, is insufficient for boosting exports and countering China. Some also faulted the lack of plans for pursuing new free-trade deals.