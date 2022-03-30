Spanish Inflation Unexpectedly Soars to Almost 10% on War

MarketsEconomicsSpanish Inflation Unexpectedly Soars to Almost 10% on WarPrices jumped 9.8% in March -- the most in nearly 40 yearsEconomy to be among Europe’s worst hit by energy shockNot All Inflation Is BadByAlonso Soto+FollowMarch 30, 2022, 7:00 AM UTCUpdated onMarch 30, 2022, 8:20 AM UTCSign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Spanish inflation surged at the fastest rate in almost four decades, outstripping expectations as Russia’s war in Ukraine sends already lofty energy bills higher still.