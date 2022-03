Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in Egypt’s central bank, making it the latest Gulf state to support the economy of the North African country that’s under increasing pressure from the Russian war on Ukraine.

The move is part of the kingdom’s efforts to help Egypt, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The yield on Egypt’s $1.75 billion of bonds maturing in 2032 dropped 18 basis points to 9.42% after the news.