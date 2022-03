Russia’s exports of refined fuels are sliding fast as buyers stay away following the invasion of Ukraine, denting supplies in a market that’s already fretting over stockpiles.

Exports of products including diesel and naphtha are down by about 520,000 barrels a day from a month earlier, consultant OilX wrote in a note to clients. Vortexa Ltd. estimates are down by about 600,000 a day, at 2.4 million barrels a day.