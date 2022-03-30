 Skip to content
OPEC+ Expected to Rebuff Calls to Replace Lost Russian Oil

  • All 23 traders, analysts surveyed see OPEC+ sticking to plan
  • Cartel meets on Thursday to discuss May output policy
An oil drilling rig&nbsp;at the Manifa offshore oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

OPEC and its allies are expected to rebuff calls this week to fill in the supply gap left by falling oil exports from coalition member Russia. 

The 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia will probably ratify plans for another modest production increase scheduled for May when it meets on Thursday, according to a Bloomberg survey. Several delegates from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners privately predict this outcome, and public comments from key nations point the same way.