Jamie Dimon Collects $56 Million After Old Incentive Snowballs

Jamie Dimon just received almost $56 million of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock, before taxes, from an incentive program the bank valued at less than half that much just three years ago.

The chief executive officer collected 398,708 shares last week from a performance award dating to January 2019, according to a regulatory filing. When the board initially created the package it comprised 243,697 shares, and the company said it could rise by as much as 50% if JPMorgan hit certain performance targets.