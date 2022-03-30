 Skip to content
Jamie Dimon Collects $56 Million After Old Incentive Snowballs

  • 2019 performance bonus more than doubles before recent payout
  • JPMorgan’s rising stock, profitability drove up equity award
Photographer: Misha Friedman/Bloomberg
Jamie Dimon just received almost $56 million of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock, before taxes, from an incentive program the bank valued at less than half that much just three years ago.

The chief executive officer collected 398,708 shares last week from a performance award dating to January 2019, according to a regulatory filing. When the board initially created the package it comprised 243,697 shares, and the company said it could rise by as much as 50% if JPMorgan hit certain performance targets.