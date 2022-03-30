Brain-Computer Startup Aims to Treat Depression Without Opening a Skull

Many neurosurgeons have dreamed for years of ending depression with a jolt from brain-implanted electrodes. A startup called Inner Cosmos Inc. says it can do just that without needing to drill deeply into a person’s skull.

The Scotts Valley, California-based company is developing a machine that would send tiny electrical currents into the far reaches of the brain to target imbalanced networks that contribute to depression. Such a process ordinarily requires invasive cranial surgery, but Inner Cosmos said its brain-computer interface, or BCI, can be placed by shaving a millimeters-thin layer from the top of the skull and installing the implant in the resulting indentation.