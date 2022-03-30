Hong Kong Considering Easing Covid Rules for Foreign Air Crew

Hong Kong is mulling a significant relaxation of its stringent Covid-19 travel rules for foreign flight crew, including dropping on-arrival virus tests, a key demand called for last week by major airlines.

Consulates and foreign chambers of commerce were told of the plan that’s being considered by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. Lam is considering implementing a so-called closed-loop system for non-domestic aircrew, which would enable them to travel in and out of the city relatively freely, as long as they have no contact with the local community, the people said, asking not to be identified given the talks were confidential.