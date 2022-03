President Joe Biden has urged U.S. companies to “ harden your cyber defenses immediately” amid a growing risk of Russian cyberattacks. For many, that won’t be easy.

The war for talent has been well-telegraphed throughout the country, but it’s particularly acute in cybersecurity. And it’s only worsened as competition in the broader labor market has heated up, heightening both companies’ potential vulnerability to hackers and the urgency to boost the workforce.