 Skip to content
Markets
Economics

German Prices Surge More Than Expected, Most Since Early 1990s

  • Inflation quickened to 7.6% from year ago in March; est. 6.8%
  • Price gains also beat all estimates in Spain, approaching 10%
By

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast

German inflation jumped to the highest level since records began after reunification in the early 1990s, with soaring energy costs burdening households and companies even before the government activated an emergency plan to manage limited supplies.