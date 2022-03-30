German Prices Surge More Than Expected, Most Since Early 1990s

MarketsEconomicsGerman Prices Surge More Than Expected, Most Since Early 1990sInflation quickened to 7.6% from year ago in March; est. 6.8%Price gains also beat all estimates in Spain, approaching 10%ByCarolynn Look+FollowMarch 30, 2022, 12:02 PM UTCSign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastGerman inflation jumped to the highest level since records began after reunification in the early 1990s, with soaring energy costs burdening households and companies even before the government activated an emergency plan to manage limited supplies.