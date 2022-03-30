Cnooc Weighs Sale of $3 Billion U.K. North Sea Portfolio

Cnooc Ltd. is considering a sale of its U.K. North Sea portfolio, in what could be one of the biggest disposals in the aging basin by a foreign firm in recent years, people familiar with the matter said.

China’s biggest offshore oil and gas driller has been reviewing its overseas operations and could kick off a sale process for the U.K. holdings as soon as the next few weeks, the people said. The assets could be valued at as much as $3 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.