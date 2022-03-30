China’s Mega Banks Face New Obstacles After Comeback Year

China’s mega lenders, led by Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., delivered double-digit profit gains last year as business bounced back, but now face mounting challenges from the debt-plagued property sector and a growing Covid outbreak in the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s $54 trillion banking sector staged a recovery after policy makers moved to stabilize economic growth and loosened lending restrictions in the second year of the pandemic. ICBC, the world’s largest bank, saw profit rise 10.3% last year, the most in almost a decade. The other big lenders, China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of China Ltd., Bank of Communications Co., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. all reported their biggest annual profit growth since at least 2013.