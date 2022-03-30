 Skip to content
China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

  • Company to rearrange its output for new demand profile: Liu
  • China’s measures to fight Covid are weighing on global economy
An empty subway train as it approaches the last station before entering the Pudong area, in Shanghai, on March 28.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu said his company isn’t revising down its forecasts for sales or capital spending for this year. Global demand for chips used in vehicles, internet-of-things gadgets and high performance computing remains strong, he said at an appearance in Hsinchu, Taiwan, as head of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association.