China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu said his company isn’t revising down its forecasts for sales or capital spending for this year. Global demand for chips used in vehicles, internet-of-things gadgets and high performance computing remains strong, he said at an appearance in Hsinchu, Taiwan, as head of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association.