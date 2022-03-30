China’s Growth Outlook Worsens as Lockdown Fears Escalate

MarketsChina’s Growth Outlook Worsens as Lockdown Fears EscalateGDP growth could slide toward 4% with long curbs, UBS saysVegetable prices in Shanghai increase as restrictions roll outBloomberg NewsMarch 30, 2022, 7:11 AM UTCUpdated onMarch 30, 2022, 8:34 AM UTCChina’s economy is bracing for an even bigger slowdown as fears of an expanding lockdown in Shanghai and the spread of omicron elsewhere continue to grow. Long-lasting restrictions across the country could push gross domestic product growth toward 4% this year, according to UBS Group AG, well below the government’s target of about 5.5%.