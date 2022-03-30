 Skip to content
China’s Growth Outlook Worsens as Lockdown Fears Escalate

  • GDP growth could slide toward 4% with long curbs, UBS says
  • Vegetable prices in Shanghai increase as restrictions roll out
Bloomberg News
China’s economy is bracing for an even bigger slowdown as fears of an expanding lockdown in Shanghai and the spread of omicron elsewhere continue to grow. 

Long-lasting restrictions across the country could push gross domestic product growth toward 4% this year, according to UBS Group AG, well below the government’s target of about 5.5%. 