Axie Infinity Owner ‘Fully Committed’ to Reimbursing Players After Hack

Axie Infinity Owner 'Fully Committed' to Reimbursing Players After HackGame generated $1.3 billion in the 12 months through FebruaryHackers exploited Ronin Network sidechain to steal fundsAxie InfinityByKristine Servando and Philip Lagerkranser+FollowMarch 30, 2022, 12:05 PM UTCThe company behind the popular Axie Infinity crypto game said it will reimburse online participants who lost funds after hackers stole about $600 million from a blockchain system underpinning the game.