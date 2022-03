Asian stocks looked poised for a cautious open as stalled talks between Russia and Ukraine snapped a two-day slide in oil prices, fanning concerns about inflation and economic growth.

Futures fell in Japan as the yen extended a rally from a six-year low and were little changed in Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 closed lower for the first time in five days and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped.