Uber Wants to Outdo Amazon for Local Commerce Delivery

Uber Technologies Inc. is taking its ambitions in delivery beyond food and into retail, seeking to “out-Amazon” Amazon.com Inc., Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said.

At an industry conference on Tuesday, Khosrowshahi compared Uber’s offerings to Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc., which helps merchants set up and operate their digital storefronts. “We think of this as essentially a local Shopify -- we can help you power your local online commerce and the Uber platform and the Uber audience is undeniable in the world,” Khosrowshahi said, speaking at the ShopTalk conference in Las Vegas.