It may not be possible to offer a 15-minute delivery service and be profitable, DoorDash Inc. Chief Operating Officer Christopher Payne said at an industry conference on Tuesday. But that’s not keeping a lot of companies from trying.

DoorDash rivals like Instacart Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. as well as a crop of startups led by Gorillas Technologies GmbH, Getir and Jokr, are vying to ferry items to customers in record time. For many, it’s still a money-losing venture.