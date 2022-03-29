Chainlink Labs Taps Former Diem CTO Dahlia Malkhi in Web3 Push

Chainlink Labs has hired Dahlia Malkhi, former chief technology officer at Diem Association -- a stablecoin project backed by Meta Platforms Inc. that was sold earlier this year -- as its chief research officer amid a push to increase web3 adoption.

Malkhi will work on the technologies behind the infrastructure needed to advance web3, touted by backers as the blockchain future of the internet. She’ll also be tasked with helping the firm become more scalable as it grows, Sergey Nazarov, CEO of Chainlink Labs told Bloomberg News. Nazarov is also the co-founder of Chainlink, the firm’s underlying protocol.