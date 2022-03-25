 Skip to content
Mercuria Posts Record Profit Above $1 Billion in 2021 on Commodity Boom

  • Energy trading house’s net income jumped 59% last year
  • Industry is enjoying one of the most profitable periods ever
A refinery at the Port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Photographer: Peter Boer/Bloomberg

Swiss commodities trader Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. made a profit of $1.255 billion last year, by far the best result in its history as it benefited from soaring energy prices and market volatility.

The results highlight how the commodity trading industry is enjoying one of its most profitable periods ever. 