Mercuria Posts Record Profit Above $1 Billion in 2021 on Commodity Boom

MarketsMercuria Posts Record Profit Above $1 Billion in 2021 on Commodity BoomEnergy trading house’s net income jumped 59% last yearIndustry is enjoying one of the most profitable periods everA refinery at the Port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands.Photographer: Peter Boer/BloombergByJack Farchy and Archie Hunter+FollowMarch 25, 2022, 4:37 PM UTCSwiss commodities trader Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. made a profit of $1.255 billion last year, by far the best result in its history as it benefited from soaring energy prices and market volatility.The results highlight how the commodity trading industry is enjoying one of its most profitable periods ever.