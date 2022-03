U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and counterparts from three Muslim-majority nations will travel to Israel for a landmark meeting, underscoring growing Israeli diplomatic clout and intense regional concern over talks to restore the Iran nuclear deal.

The two days of discussions, starting Sunday and hosted by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, will include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, all of which concluded peace deals with Israel in 2020.