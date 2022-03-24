Apple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhones

Apple Inc. is working on a subscription service for the iPhone and other hardware products, a move that could make device ownership similar to paying a monthly app fee, according to people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg News reports.



The service would be Apple’s biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time -- rather than just digital services. But the project is still in development, said the people, who asked not to identified because the initiative hasn’t been announced.

More information is available on the Bloomberg Terminal.