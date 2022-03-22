Harvard Classmates Spar as Cruz Jabs Jackson at Senate Hearing

Politics+ EqualityHarvard Classmates Spar as Cruz Jabs Jackson at Senate HearingSupreme Court nominee rebuffs accusations on race, sentencingGOP senator pulls out charts, allegations at Senate hearingTed Cruz during a confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C., on March 22.Photographer: Samuel Corum/BloombergByGreg Stohr+FollowMarch 22, 2022, 8:25 PM UTCSenator Ted Cruz said he always had a “friendly and cordial” relationship with his former law school classmate, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Then he attacked.Cruz, who served on the Harvard Law Review with Jackson in the 1990s, accused her of embracing critical race theory and going easy on child-pornography offenders as a federal judge.