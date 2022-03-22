 Skip to content
Politics
+ Equality

Harvard Classmates Spar as Cruz Jabs Jackson at Senate Hearing

  • Supreme Court nominee rebuffs accusations on race, sentencing
  • GOP senator pulls out charts, allegations at Senate hearing
Ted Cruz during a confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C., on March 22.
Ted Cruz during a confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C., on March 22.Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg
By

Senator Ted Cruz said he always had a “friendly and cordial” relationship with his former law school classmate, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Then he attacked.

Cruz, who served on the Harvard Law Review with Jackson in the 1990s, accused her of embracing critical race theory and going easy on child-pornography offenders as a federal judge.