Unlike Trump, Biden Has Stock Market Far Down His Priority List White House confronts issues 'more important to civilization' 'That is what they're supposed to do,' RBC strategist says March 19, 2022, 5:00 PM UTC Even investors with a lot at stake tend to agree: The stock market shouldn't be a president's top priority, especially when issues like war, blistering inflation and a pandemic are in play. Still, for practical purposes, there's no getting around the disparity between the styles of Joe Biden and Donald Trump when it comes to the intersection of markets and politics.