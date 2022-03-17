Crypto Experts Say No Evidence of Major Russia Sanctions Dodging

Crypto doesn’t appear to be a successful tool for avoiding the sanctions that the U.S. and its European allies levied against Russian organizations and individuals including President Vladimir Putin following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, a panel of cryptocurrency experts told lawmakers.

“We have not seen evidence of Russia or Putin systematically using cryptocurrencies to evade sanctions,” Jonathan Levin, co-founder of Chainalysis Inc., a blockchain-analytics firm that sells anti-money laundering services to the government, told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.