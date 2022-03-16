Ukraine Update: More Talks Planned as Russian Shelling Continues

Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for another round of negotiations on Wednesday, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s leadership was not “serious” about resolving the conflict.

Russian forces continue to strike infrastructure targets while the overall military situation remains largely unchanged, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook. The state emergency service said a shell hit a 12-story apartment building in Kyiv, causing a fire and injuries. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces are advancing through urban areas in Luhansk region town of Severodonetsk.