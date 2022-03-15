Ukraine Update: China Looks to Avoid Russia Sanctions Sideswipe

China is seeking to avoid taking a hit from U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, a top Chinese diplomat said, an effort to prevent the world’s second-biggest economy getting caught up in the fallout of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The White House has called on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to help end the conflict, and cautioned there’ll be consequences for supporting the Kremlin.

U.S. officials also warned European allies that Russia asked China for armed drones in the early days of the war, people familiar with the matter said. Beijing dismissed that news as “disinformation,” and said it was urging a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.