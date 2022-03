A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S’s decision to leave Russia will be expensive, but it’s the right call from both a moral and financial point of view, according to the transport giant’s outgoing chairman.

“Russia will face many, many years of challenges,” Jim Hagemann Snabe said in an interview on Tuesday. The country is set to face long-term difficulties as former trade partners find alternatives to Russian energy and wheat exports that will remain in place long after the war ends, he said.