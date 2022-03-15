China Reports Over 5,000 Covid Cases as More Cities Locked Down

China saw more than 5,000 new Covid-19 infections for the first time since the early days of the pandemic, as outbreaks of the highly contagious omicron variant see officials lock down more cities and impose restrictions.

The were a total 5,154 new cases, of which 1,647 are asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said. While not a large number if compared globally, it’s a significant tally for China which has kept cases low for most of the past two years through a strict Covid Zero strategy that is now being challenged.