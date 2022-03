Asian stocks may get a fillip Wednesday from an easing rout in Chinese shares and a slide in oil, though investors also remain braced for volatility from Russia’s war in Ukraine and a looming Federal Reserve decision.

Futures for Japan, Hong Kong and Australia rose. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts dipped following a tech-led Wall Street rebound Tuesday and a bounce in U.S.-listed Chinese shares from a deep selloff.