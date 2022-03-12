Rivian Picks Outsider as COO to Troubleshoot Production Snags

Electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has hired a top executive from a major auto parts supplier as its next chief operating officer, according to people familiar with the matter, an effort to get its troubled manufacturing operations back on track.

Rivian has struggled to ramp up production, citing supply chain constraints such as a shortage of semiconductors. To help tackle those production snags, it has chosen Frank Klein, the head of a car-making unit at Canada’s Magna International Inc., said the people, who declined to be named.