Nickel Miner With Tsingshan Ties Sinks 23% Before Trading Paused

An Australian nickel miner with ties to Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the world’s top producer of the material, had trading paused after shedding a fifth of its market value within an hour of morning trading in Sydney.

Nickel Mines Ltd. slumped as much as 23% in its biggest drop since August 2018, adding to the chaos that’s gripped metal traders this week. The chairman of China’s Tsingshan - which has a subsidiary doing business with the Australia nickel miner - is said to be facing billions of dollars in potential losses after its massive short position.