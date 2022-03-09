 Skip to content
Markets

Nickel Miner With Tsingshan Ties Sinks 23% Before Trading Paused

  • Nickel Mines plunges as much as 23% before trading paused
  • Company has ties to Chinese tycoon behind big nickel short

An Australian nickel miner with ties to Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the world’s top producer of the material, had trading paused after shedding a fifth of its market value within an hour of morning trading in Sydney.

Nickel Mines Ltd. slumped as much as 23% in its biggest drop since August 2018, adding to the chaos that’s gripped metal traders this week. The chairman of China’s Tsingshan - which has a subsidiary doing business with the Australia nickel miner - is said to be facing billions of dollars in potential losses after its massive short position.