California’s $6.95-Per-Gallon Gasoline Explained

No matter how high gasoline prices may seem in most U.S. states, California has them beat. It almost always does.

The Golden State regularly endures the nation’s highest gasoline prices. This month’s historic price spike, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has California drivers paying an average $5.57 for a gallon of regular, according to the AAA automotive service. Prices in some places reach nearly $7. The national average Wednesday topped $4.25, cheaper than California’s fuel by $1.32 per gallon. Governor Gavin Newsom, who acknowledged the problem in his annual State of State speech this week, is mulling a possible tax rebate to help drivers cope.