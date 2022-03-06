Ukraine Update: Johnson Decries Putin’s ‘Unthinkable Violence’

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said diplomatic efforts in the lead up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were doomed to fail, and that President Vladimir Putin’s invasion was now “sinking further into a sordid campaign of war crimes and unthinkable violence against civilians.” Writing in the New York Times, Johnson said the conflict would not become a NATO one.

Kyiv and Moscow indicated more talks could happen on Monday. Any negotiations face huge hurdles, including on potential humanitarian corridors. The evacuation of Mariupol will be attempted again on Sunday, after Ukraine accused Russian forces of breaching a temporary cease-fire brokered to allow safe passage of civilians from two cities.