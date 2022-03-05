Elon Musk Says Russia’s War Means More Oil Production Needed Now

TechnologyHyperdriveElon Musk Says Russia’s War Means More Oil Production Needed Now‘Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla,’ he saysTweets come as Biden weighs U.S. ban on Russia oil importsElon Musk Photographer: Al Drago/BloombergByMarcus Wong+FollowMarch 5, 2022, 3:12 AM UTCFromElon Musk says more fossil fuel production is needed now, even if it’s bad for his electric car company, Tesla Inc. “Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately,” the billionaire tweeted Saturday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine chokes off fuel supplies and drives up gas prices.