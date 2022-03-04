 Skip to content
Politics

U.S. Backs EU Pressure on South Africa to Take Stance on Russia

  • Ramaphosa’s government has issued mixed messages about the war
  • South Africa has long-standing historical ties with Russia

The U.S. urged South Africa to clarify its stance on the war in Ukraine, backing the European Union’s push for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration to take a harder line against the Russian incursion.

On the day the invasion began, South Africa’s foreign ministry urged Russia to immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity. A day later, Ramaphosa took a different tack, saying U.S. President Joe Biden should have agreed to an unconditional meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to avert war, and called for dialogue.