Russian Assault Shows No Letup as War Enters a Second Week

Russian forces fired missiles at Kyiv and bombarded cities across Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin pushed on with his invasion in disregard of a United Nations vote to immediately halt the fighting.

As the war entered a second week, it became ever clearer that a humanitarian tragedy is unfolding in Europe. Refugees continued to spill over the borders, with more than a million people leaving Ukraine for neighboring countries. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of a deliberate strategy “to ruin our cities, to kill our people, to take from us everything that we hold dear.”