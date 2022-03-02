 Skip to content
The Fog of Cyberwar Descends on Ukraine and Russia

Hackers are attacking both countries, but their allegiances and motives can be murky.
An alert on the State Savings Bank of Ukraine’s mobile website on Feb. 15.

Photographer: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been accompanied by a rash of cyberattacks from all sides, as hackers with a wide range of allegiances take up digital arms.

Hours before the invasion began, there was a “new round of offensive and destructive cyberattacks directed against Ukraine’s digital infrastructure,” Microsoft Corp. said in a Feb. 28 blog post. Earlier in the month, Ukrainian banks and defense websites had been taken offline in attacks the U.S. government has attributed to the Russian state. Hackers linked to Belarus, a Russian ally, have also carried out cyberattacks on the Ukrainian military, according to the cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc.