Centrica Plc plans to exit its gas supply agreements with Russian companies, principally Gazprom’s trading unit, “as a matter of urgency”, the U.K. energy supplier’s chief executive officer said.

Centrica has a medium-term contract with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd., the Russian energy giant’s U.K. trading division. Although the gas isn’t necessarily Russian supply, the company is exploring how it can terminate this contract, according to a statement Tuesday.