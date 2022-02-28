Europe Plans Push to Cut Dependence on Russian Natural Gas

The European Union’s executive arm will step up efforts to reduce the bloc’s reliance on Russian gas following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU’s dependence on Russia as the biggest single supplier hurtled up the political agenda after the invasion last week sent shockwaves through energy markets. Russia’s control of more than 40% of deliveries to the EU aggravated already high energy prices, the European Commission said in a revised draft of the strategy, seen by Bloomberg News on Monday.