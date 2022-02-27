Ukrainian Government Seeks Russian Politicians’ Crypto Info

The Ukrainian government is soliciting any leads on information related to the cryptocurrency wallets of Russian and Belorussian politicians as the country continues to rely on crowdfunding efforts for its defense against Russia and its allies.

Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted Saturday that the Ukrainian crypto community will reward those who provide information. The government has already used Twitter to solicit crypto donations and posted in online hacker forums that it is looking for help in protecting against cyberattacks.