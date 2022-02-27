India’s Slowing Economic Recovery Faces Fresh Geopolitical Risks

India’s economy is growing slower than previously forecast after the latest wave of coronavirus cases earlier this year hampered activity and as risks mount from higher prices of commodities amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gross domestic product probably expanded 9.1% in the year to March 31, the quickest pace among major economies, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey ahead of official data to be published Monday. That’s slower than the 9.2% expansion seen in both the previous survey and official statistics ministry estimates last month.