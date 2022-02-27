 Skip to content
Ericsson Compliance Leak Keeps Focus on Alleged Payments to ISIS

  • Report from ICIJ details Ericsson’s potential payments in Iraq
  • Firm said it takes misconduct allegation extremely seriously
Ericsson’s involvement in making potential payments to terrorist organization ISIS has been detailed in a new report, which says the telecom firm spent millions of dollars on suspicious transactions to facilitate the sales of its goods in Iraq.

Many of the new details, which includes information on payments likely to have been made to gain access to transport routes in Iraq, originated from an internal report commissioned by Ericsson and obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.