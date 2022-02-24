Rothschild Hires Citi Technology Investment Banker Eric Burns

Rothschild & Co. has hired Citigroup Inc. technology investment banker Eric Burns, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

New York-based Burns will join Rothschild as a managing director in May after a period of so-called gardening leave, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing the appointment. He’ll focus on industrial software and digital manufacturing transactions, and will report to David Baron, Rothschild’s head of technology investment banking, the person said.