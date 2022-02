Hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital is expanding its office in Greenwich with the help of Connecticut’s taxpayers.

The asset management firm will receive as much as $1.3 million from the state if it creates and retains 40 new full time jobs, Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement. Hudson Bay, the successor to Gerber Asset Management, employs 120 worldwide and expects its Greenwich office to employ about 50 people as new positions are filled.