How the Russian Bond Market Is, and Isn't, Being Hit by New Sanctions

Sanctions aimed at sovereign debt -- that strike at a country’s ability to raise the money it needs through global capital markets -- are rare and generally considered to be powerful weapons of persuasion. But the situation with Russia is not so clear. President Vladimir Putin has worked to limit the damage from such measures by building up its cash reserves. Initial sanctions announced by the U.S. and proposed by the European Union before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine were limited in scope; stronger steps were promised once it began. Russia’s bonds plunged on the prospect.

Under measures announced the day before the invasion, many U.S.-related investors would be barred from buying Russian government bonds sold after March 1 in the secondary market, where they trade after their initial sale. Draft EU proposals would prohibit the purchase or sale of securities and money-market instruments issued by Russia, its government, the Russian central bank or entities acting on the latter’s behalf. The EU ban would apply to securities or instruments issued beginning 14 days after the sanctions go into effect.