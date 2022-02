Hong Kong is tapping another official who played a key role in the 2019 protest crackdown to combat its worst Covid-19 outbreak of the pandemic, the South China Morning Post said.

John Tse, the face of the police during the unrest as head of its public relations office, will take a “leading role” in the new task force, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources. Tse, now commander of Kwai Tsing district, was to start Monday.